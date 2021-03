Tkachuk was blanked for the second straight game Wednesday, failing to find the net in a 7-1 loss to Edmonton.

Tkachuk seems to hate Rogers Place as much as Tim Stutzle likes it, as he's failed to score in four of his past five appearances in Edmonton. Otherwise, he's been playing fairly well over the past two weeks, and he's only got one game left in Edmonton, so odds are that he'll be back to contributing fairly soon.