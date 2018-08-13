Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Signs entry-level contract

Tkachuk secured a three-year, entry-level deal from Ottawa on Monday.

Tkachuk had already told his coach he wasn't returning to Boston College this season, so it was only a matter of time before he signed an ELC with the club. How much the St. Louis native plays in the NHL this season will not only depend on his performance, but that of fellow youngsters Logan Brown and Filip Chlapik.

