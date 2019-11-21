Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sinks Habs in Montreal
Tkachuk scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.
It was Tkachuk's second game-winning goal in as many nights and moved him up to 13 points for the year, in 22 games. The 20-year-old also dished out a game-high six hits.
