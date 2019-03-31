Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Six points in last six games
Tkachuk set up two goals Saturday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.
He fired four shots and laid five hits. Tkachuk has six points (four goals, two assists) in his last six games. Take advantage of this warm front.
