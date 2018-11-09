Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Skates against Vegas
Tkachuk was scoreless in his return to the ice from a leg injury, as his team fell 5-3 to the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Tkachuk's ice time of 14:07 was just 23 seconds less than his most recent game on Oct. 15, so Guy Boucher clearly believes he is ready to go at full strength. If you own him in a dynasty league, it's time to activate him again.
