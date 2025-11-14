Tkachuk (thumb) skated Friday and will join the Senators on their upcoming seven-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Tkachuk suffered a broken thumb versus Nashville on Oct. 13 and will be checked out by doctors soon. The initial timeline for his return was six to eight weeks, and he will hit the six-week mark Nov. 24 when the Senators are in Los Angeles for the third game of their road trip. Tkachuk has three assists in three games this season, and when he returns to action, he will be on the top line and first power-play unit.