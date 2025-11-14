Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Skates Friday, will travel
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk (thumb) skated Friday and will join the Senators on their upcoming seven-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Tkachuk suffered a broken thumb versus Nashville on Oct. 13 and will be checked out by doctors soon. The initial timeline for his return was six to eight weeks, and he will hit the six-week mark Nov. 24 when the Senators are in Los Angeles for the third game of their road trip. Tkachuk has three assists in three games this season, and when he returns to action, he will be on the top line and first power-play unit.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Set to miss at least four weeks•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Injured in Monday's game•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sets team record in season opener•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Skating Thursday•