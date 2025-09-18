default-cbs-image
Tkachuk (hip) was on the ice for the first day of training camp Thursday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Tkachuk played through a hip and upper-body injury during the playoffs last season, so it's fairly safe to assume he's back to 100 percent after a full offseason to rest up. The 26-year-old winger came up just one tally shy of reaching the 30-goal mark last year, in part due to a season shortened by injury (72 games played). Barring another stretch on the sideline, Tkachuk should easily get back to being a 30-goal contributor and could push for 35-40.

