Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Slashes Sabres in home win
Tkachuk recorded two assists -- one with the man advantage -- and five shots on goal, while also dishing out six hits in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Tkachuk now has 250 hits on the year, 76 more than he finished his rookie campaign with. Along with throwing his body around more, Tkachuk is producing points at a quicker rate this year, only needing to find the scoresheet eight more times the rest of the way to surpass 45, the 20-year-old's point total from his rookie season.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Big-time performance•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores 17th goal in win•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Outstanding effort in defeat•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Three-game point streak•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Outguns big brother•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Ends five-game point drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.