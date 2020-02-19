Tkachuk recorded two assists -- one with the man advantage -- and five shots on goal, while also dishing out six hits in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Tkachuk now has 250 hits on the year, 76 more than he finished his rookie campaign with. Along with throwing his body around more, Tkachuk is producing points at a quicker rate this year, only needing to find the scoresheet eight more times the rest of the way to surpass 45, the 20-year-old's point total from his rookie season.