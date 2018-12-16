Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Snaps eight-game drought
Tkachuk picked up an assist Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Montreal.
He snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. Tkachuk still has 17 points in 23 games, a total that's solid for a teenage rookie. But you need to use caution because of the depth of this drought. Tkachuk needs to prove he is on the way back up and fast before he's fantasy worthy.
