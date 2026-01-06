Tkachuk scored a goal, put two shots on net, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Tkachuk kept Monday's battle competitive with his goal early in the final period. With the twine finder, he snapped a six-game streak without a goal and is up to seven goals on the year. During that stretch, however, his category coverage was off the charts with four assists, 20 shots on goal, 14 PIM and 18 hits. Overall, the 26-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 86 shots on net and 65 hits through 21 games this season. Over the four seasons prior to the 2025-26 campaign, no skater other than Tkachuk tallied 55-plus points, 280-plus shots, and 200-plus hits. While his missed time has him at risk of losing that streak this season, he has flashed his elite category coverage when healthy and should continue to be a fantasy force for the foreseeable future.