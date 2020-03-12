Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Solid March continues
Tkachuk recorded an assist and racked up eight hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Tkachuk has three goals and two helpers through five games in March. The 20-year-old winger has 44 points in 71 outings this season, just one point shy of his output from last year. He's added 303 hits, second to only Vegas' Ryan Reaves (316), as well as 259 shots on net and 106 PIM.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Breaks goal drought•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Slashes Sabres in home win•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Big-time performance•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores 17th goal in win•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Outstanding effort in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.