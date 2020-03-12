Tkachuk recorded an assist and racked up eight hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Tkachuk has three goals and two helpers through five games in March. The 20-year-old winger has 44 points in 71 outings this season, just one point shy of his output from last year. He's added 303 hits, second to only Vegas' Ryan Reaves (316), as well as 259 shots on net and 106 PIM.