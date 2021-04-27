Tkachuk picked up two assists in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

He helped set up Josh Norris in the first period and Drake Batherson in the second, giving Marcus Hogberg all the support he would need in the Ottawa net. Tkachuk has been on a roll lately, piling up three goals and eight points over the last seven games, and on the season the 21-year-old is up to 15 goals and 32 points through 49 contests.