Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Stays hot in win
Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
That's now three goals and six points over the course of a four-game point streak for the teenager, Tkachuk is finishing up his first NHL season in style, and his 22 goals and 45 points through 69 games puts him second in the league in rookie scoring to Vancouver's Elias Pettersson.
