Tkachuk scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
The 23-year-old recorded his fourth straight multi-point performance, helping set up Thomas Chabot late in the second period to get Ottawa on the board before giving his club a 2-1 lead early in the third. Tkachuk is up to five goals and 10 points through six games to begin the season, and last season's career-high 30 goals and 67 points may have only been scratching the surface of his upside.
