Tkachuk netted a goal in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.

Tkachuk is red hot with seven goals and nine points over his last seven games. That's pushed him up to 33 markers and 75 points in 73 appearances this season. Tkachuk's latest marker came early in the first period to give the Senators a 1-0 edge, but Ottawa failed to build off that lead.