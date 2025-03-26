Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on nine shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Tkachuk, a winger, also won 13 of 17 faceoffs to lead the Senators. That's unusual for him -- while Tkachuk does just about everything else, it's usually a more even distribution of faceoff duties between him and Tim Stutzle on the top line. Tkachuk has scored in consecutive games and is up to 11 points, 49 shots and 32 hits over 12 outings in March. For the season, the fantasy superstar has 29 goals, 55 points, 283 shots, 220 hits, 114 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 68 appearances.