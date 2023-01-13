Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Tkachuk scored at 7:49 of the first period, netting his second tally in the last three contests since he snapped 10-game goal drought. The winger continues to put up an impressive shot volume, but 15 goals on 179 shots is only good for an 8.4 shooting percentage. He's still on pace to match last year's 30-goal total, and his increase in playmaking has been an added bonus. The 23-year-old is up to 41 points, 115 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 41 outings.