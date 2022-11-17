Tkachuk produced a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Tkachuk's goal held up as the game-winner. The elite winger was positioned perfectly at the doorstep, controlling the puck after it skipped off the end boards and sweeping it into the cage for his seventh goal and 21st point through 16 games. Ottawa is stuck in the basement of the Atlantic Division standings at 6-9-1, but Thachuk is doing his part to keep the offense respectable; the Sens are ranked ninth in the league based on an average of 3.44 goals per contest.