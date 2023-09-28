Tkachuk suffered a cut above his eye that required some stitches, but he averted a serious injury, Ian Mendes of The Athletic reports.

Tkachuk will miss the next two practices and has been ruled out of Friday's contest versus the Jets. Tkachuk will be ready for the start of the season. The 24-year-old had career highs in goals with 35 and assists with 48 in 2022-23. Look for similar numbers this season from the young star.