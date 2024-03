Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Tkachuk scored for the first time in four contests, quickly restoring a one-goal lead for the Senators in response to Quinton Byfield's tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Tkachuk is up to 27 goals, 51 points, 256 shots on net, 204 hits, 106 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 60 appearances. He has most often filled a top-line role this season.