Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Targeting Thursday return
Tkachuk is aiming to return to the lineup against Vegas on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The news effectively rules Tkachuk out for Tuesday's clash with New Jersey, but provides fantasy owners with a more definitive timeline of when the winger might be ready to go. Prior to getting hurt, the Arizona native racked up six points in four outings. Tkachuk will miss his 11th game due to injury Tuesday and will no doubt be hoping his injury woes are behind him. Once cleared to play, the 19-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve.
