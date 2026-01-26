Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Three assists vs. Golden Knights
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk recorded three assists, three shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Tkachuk didn't find the back of the net in the Senators' joint-highest scoring output of the season, but he made his presence felt with three helpers. The star winger continues to produce at a high level in a top-six role for Ottawa, tallying 14 points (six goals, eight assists) 22 PIM, 48 shots on goal and 38 hits in 14 contests this month.
