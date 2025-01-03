Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

He's on a three-game, four-point streak (one goal, three assists). But it was Tkachuk's first multi-point game in nine games. He still leads the Sens in goals (17) and sits second in points (37). And Tkachuk's 135 hits and 152 shots in 37 games make him a multi-category fantasy monster.