Tkachuk scored twice Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Toronto.

Tkachuk has scored in three straight games (four goals). And he almost sealed the game in overtime, but the crossbar kept the puck out. Tkachuk has 30 goals on the season, which equals his career mark set last season. He had eight shots Saturday and has 285 on the season. That's just three shy of his career mark of 288 set last season.