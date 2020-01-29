Tkachuk recorded an assist and eight shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Tkachuk now has a three-game, four-point streak, and he's fired 15 shots on net in that stretch while dropping the gloves against P.K. Subban on Monday as well. The 20-year-old winger now has 29 points through 50 games, and he has even more value in fantasy leagues that reward physicality, as Tkachuk ranks second in the league with 199 hits.