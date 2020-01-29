Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Three-game point streak
Tkachuk recorded an assist and eight shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
Tkachuk now has a three-game, four-point streak, and he's fired 15 shots on net in that stretch while dropping the gloves against P.K. Subban on Monday as well. The 20-year-old winger now has 29 points through 50 games, and he has even more value in fantasy leagues that reward physicality, as Tkachuk ranks second in the league with 199 hits.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Outguns big brother•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Ends five-game point drought•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Dealing with scoring slump•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: In on every Ottawa goal•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Pair of points in road loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Gets physical in Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.