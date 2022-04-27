Tkachuk dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.
Tkachuk played a part in each of the Senators' first three goals as Ottawa raced out to a 3-1 lead. The 22-year-old power forward has five points in his last three games and 65 in 77 appearances this season to lead the Senators.
