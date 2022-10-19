Tkachuk scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

The Senators' top line of Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle combined for three goals and nine points on the night, with Tkachuk collecting his tally just over three minutes into the first period. The 23-year-old has two goals and four points through three games to begin the season as he looks to build on last year's career highs of 30 goals and 67 points.