Tkachuk notched a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Tkachuk picked up a pair of assists in the first period Monday before adding a goal 1:27 into the second, beating Darcy Kuemper off the rush to cut Washington's lead to 4-3. Tkachuk now has points in four of his last five games, though the goal was his first since Feb. 13. Overall, the 24-year-old winger is up to 50 points (26 goals, 24 assists) through 56 games this season.