Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Tkachuk provided the Senators' second goal of the contest. Through five games, he has two goals, two helpers, 19 shots on net and 21 hits. The fourth overall pick from 2018 does just about everything a fantasy manager could want -- he's poised for a breakout year offensively to go with his ever-present physical play.