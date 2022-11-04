Tkachuk set up three goals in a 5-4 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday.
Tkachuk is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak and is tied with Erik Karlsson for sixth in the NHL with 15 points (six goals, nine assists). We expected a big step forward for the younger Tkachuk, but this is beyond expectations. Lock him in.
