Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with 8.2 seconds left on the clock in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Jets.

He added three hits, two shots on net and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Tkachuk has some chances beforehand he wasn't able to convert, but with the game seemingly headed for overtime he showed deft hand-eye coordination by getting his stick on a Mike Reilly point shot as it sailed through the slot, leaving Connor Hellebuyck with no time to react as the puck bounced off the ice and over his shoulder. Tkachuk had only one point, an assist, in his prior six games, but on the season the 21-year-old has a respectable four goals and nine points through 16 contests.