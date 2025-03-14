Tkachuk tweaked his hip in Thursday's game versus the Bruins, though head coach Travis Green expects the captain to be alright, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Tkachuk didn't play late in the third period due to the hip issue. While it doesn't sound overly serious, the 25-year-old was bothered by a previous lower-body injury after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Check in prior to Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs for an update on Tkachuk's status.