Tkachuk set up two goals Saturday in a 4-0 win over Montreal.

The Sens' leader combined with linemates Drake Batherson and Josh Norris for a seven-point day. The Sens aren't good, but they put up a good fight and Tkachuk is the face of the franchise. His fantasy contributions are moderate right now -- he has 14 goals and 14 assists in 45 games, with an anchor minus-18 rating.