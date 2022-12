Tkachuk notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

Ottawa scored three power-play goals in total and added two more short-handed, giving Tkachuk plenty of chances to make an impact. The 23-year-old hasn't gone more than one game without a point in over a month, a remarkably consistent stretch that has seen him pile up seven goals and 19 points over his last 17 contests -- with over half of that production (four goals and seven helpers) coming on the power play.