Tkachuk collected two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Both helpers came late in the third period as the Senators broke open a 2-2 tie. Tkachuk has produced two points in back-to-back games, the first time he's managed that feat since late November, and it's a very encouraging start to February after a deep slump that saw the 25-year-old winger produce just two points (both goals) over the final 14 games of January.
