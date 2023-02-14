Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period before picking up a helper on Tim Stutzle's winner in OT. Tkachuk has been locked in over the last month, producing four multi-point performances in the last 10 games and racking up six goals and 13 points over that stretch as he rockets toward a breakout campaign.