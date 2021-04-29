Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

He also fired a game-high six shots on net while adding a fighting major, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Tkachuk is on a heater, scoring four goals and 10 points over the last eight games, and on the season he has 16 goals and 34 points through 50 contests.