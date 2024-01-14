Tkachuk delivered a goal and an assist with four shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

He tied up the back-and-forth affair at 3-3 early in the second period, coming off the bench and walking into a one-timer from the faceoff circle to the left of Mackenzie Blackwood. Tkachuk has been heating up, churning out four goals and 10 points in the last 10 games, but that comes on the heels of an eight-game stretch in which he managed only one goal and two points. The 24-year-old winger will need to put together a longer run of consistency if he wants to match the career-best 83 points he produced in 2022-23.