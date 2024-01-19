Tkachuk produced a goal and an assist while adding a team-high six shots on goal, four hits and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period before helping to set up Vladimir Tarasenko late in the second. Tkachuk has delivered three straight multi-point performances, and over the last 12 games he's piled up five goals and 15 points along with 46 shots on net, 32 hits and 14 PIM.