Tkachuk had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.

His goal came on a tip on a power play at 13:18 of the third period. Tkachuk sits second on the Sens' scoring list with 69 points, including 28 goals (68 games). Couple that with his 100 PIM and Tkachuk rises the fantasy ranks -- there just aren't many guys who combine skill and brawn in the NHL anymore.