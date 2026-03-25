Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

The 26-year-old winger opened the scoring late in the first period by tipping a Tim Stutzle shot past John Gibson. The goal was Tkachuk's 20th of the season, marking the fifth straight campaign he's reached that milestone, and through 12 games in March he's collected five goals and 10 points with 40 shots on net, 24 hits, nine PIM and a plus-4 rating.