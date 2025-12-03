Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots on net and added an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

It was Tkachuk's first multi-point performance since he collected three assists on Opening Night. The 26-year-old winger missed six weeks of action in between due to a thumb injury, and in three contests since returning to the lineup he's picked up a goal and three points with 13 shots on net and 10 hits.