Tkachuk scored twice Thursday in a 7-2 victory over the Lightning.

The first one came on the power play in the third period; the second went into an empty net. Tkachuk has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past five games. And the two goals set an NHL career high for him (32). Tkachuk has increased his shot volume this season (304; 72 games) and sits at the top of the NHL behind only David Pastrnak (338), Connor McDavid (314) and Nathan MacKinnon (306). And with his 100 PIM, Tkachuk is among the best multi-category studs in fantasy hockey.