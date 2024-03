Tkachuk will miss Saturday's contest because of an upper-body injury.

Tkachuk exited Friday's 5-3 loss to Arizona due to the injury, but it previously looked like he would still play Saturday. His absence will bring an end to his streak of 219 consecutive games played. Tkachuk has 26 goals, 50 points, 104 PIM and 198 hits in 58 outings this season. The Senators are projected to dress seven defensemen Saturday, including Maxence Guenette.