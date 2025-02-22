Tkachuk (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Montreal, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

While some participants of the 4 Nations Face-Off are being scratched Saturday so that they can get some rest following the tournament, Tkachuk is dealing with a lingering injury from his time with Team USA. The 25-year-old has 21 goals, 44 points, 101 PIM and 188 hits in 56 outings with Ottawa in 2024-25. David Perron might move up to the top six due to Tkachuk's absence.