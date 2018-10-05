Tkachuk (groin) remains a question mark for Saturday's game in Toronto, with the team prepared to call up a replacement if needed.

Tkachuk missed Thursday's game and appears unlikely to play much of a role in Saturday's contest, as the Senators likely won't rush their top draft pick back from injury. He'll be worthwhile soon, but given that he's unlikely to be at 100 percent, Saturday probably isn't the day to insert him in your lineup if he plays.