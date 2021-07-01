Tkachuk hasn't signed a contract for 2021-22 yet, having fulfilled his entry-level deal.

Tkachuk re-signing isn't a question; the question is how much and how long the deal will be. Tkachuk has improved his numbers every season and posted 36 points despite a 56-game season and being a bit unlucky with his shot. Expect him to go early in redraft leagues in 2021.