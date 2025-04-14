Tkachuk (upper body) participated in Monday's practice but won't play against Chicago on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

The Senators expect Tkachuk to be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs. It's unclear if the 25-year-old forward will play in Thursday's regular-season finale versus Carolina, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out the contest. Tkachuk will miss his eighth straight game versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, and there's no reason to rush him back into the lineup. He has generated 29 goals, 55 points, 293 shots on net, 227 hits and 123 PIM across 71 appearances this season.