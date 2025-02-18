Tkachuk (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of Team USA's game against Sweden, according to Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet on Monday.

Tkachuk was shaken up after crashing into the opposing net in the opening stanza. The left-shot winger took one shift after that but didn't come out for the start of the second period. All eyes will be on Tkachuk's status come Thursday, when the Americans face off against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Final.