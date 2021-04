The Senators acquired Fortunato and a 2023 seventh-round pick via trade from the Predators on Monday for Erik Gudbranson, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Fortunato is in the final year of his entry-level contract, and he has yet to make his NHL debut. The 24-year-old spent last season exclusively in the ECHL, and he's played nine games in the AHL this year without a point. Fortunato likely will need a few more years in the minors before getting a chance at the NHL level.